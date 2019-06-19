‘Makes Me Sick to My Stomach’ – Dozens of Pets Rescued from Home in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER MAHANTANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hillside SPCA near Pottsville received a tip Wednesday about a house in question in the countryside near Hegins. Officials were alerted there could be 20 dogs inside the home, but it turned out that number was just a fraction of what they'd find.

A concerned neighbor in Upper Mahantango Township near Hegins alerted Hillside SPCA about the condition of the property on the 1400 block of Ridge Road after finding a dead dog in a nearby stream.

When Newswatch 16 arrived at the place, we could see and hear dogs inside barking for help as well as five donkeys outside in need of attention. But nobody was prepared for what was inside after a search warrant was issued.

"It makes me sick to my stomach, and whoever lives there should be locked away for a very long time," said Tricia Moyer-Mentzer, Hillside SPCA manager.

One by one, a total of 30 dogs were taken from inside and outside the home, including several puppies. You could see the golden retrievers and black labs all had severe mange, missing large amounts of fur. They were also riddled with fleas, skin infections, and reeked of a strong stench.

All the dogs were starved and living in putrid conditions. One golden retriever puppy was missing an eye.

"I haven't seen anything in this capacity since probably 2009. This is the largest amount I've seen in about a decade. This is pretty bad, and it's a lot of animals," Moyer-Mentzer added.

It didn't stop there. On the property, officials also found a goat, six kittens, and one cat. There were three dead goats discovered and two barrels full of dead animals so badly decomposed, it was hard to identify what exactly they were.

Hillside SPCA tells us the owner of the house is Vincent Weist, who investigators have not been able to track down, but people who live in the area say they've seen him around the property recently.

"It's just gross. Grimy, flea ridden, really, really awful smelling. The dogs are beyond filthy. It's just really a gruesome scene inside the house," said Moyer-Mentzer.

The dogs and cats are being transported to Hillside SPCA to get evaluated. The donkeys and goat will go elsewhere. The homeowner is facing several charges including animal cruelty and operating an illegal kennel. According Pennsylvania state law, a person can't have more than 25 dogs without a license.