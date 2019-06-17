Woman Accused of Trying to Kill Couple with Cigarettes Laced with Rat Poison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police have arrested a woman in Northumberland County for trying to kill two people with cigarettes laced with rat poison.

Troopers say Tina Young, 37, of Montandon, put ground pieces of rat poison in cigarettes she rolled for two people she cared for.

Young told investigators she did it in an attempt to kill the man and woman because they had fired her.

She's also accused of stealing and forging a check for $2500 from the couple.

Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.