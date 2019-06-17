Woman Accused of Trying to Kill Couple with Cigarettes Laced with Rat Poison

Posted 5:45 pm, June 17, 2019, by

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police have arrested a woman in Northumberland County for trying to kill two people with cigarettes laced with rat poison.

Troopers say Tina Young, 37, of Montandon, put ground pieces of rat poison in cigarettes she rolled for two people she cared for.

Young told investigators she did it in an attempt to kill the man and woman because they had fired her.

She's also accused of stealing and forging a check for $2500 from the couple.

Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.