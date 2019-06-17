Police: Woman Pregnant by 15-year-old Boy for Second Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Police say a woman from Lackawanna County who was arrested once before for having a baby with a teenage boy is pregnant with his child again.

Amanda Zieminski, 21, of Scranton is charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Carbondale police say Zieminski brought the baby to the young dad's home and had sex with the boy again. The teen's mom was in the home at the time.

Officers in Lackawanna County say they will take DNA samples when the second child is born to confirm the teen is the father.