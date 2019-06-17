Chase Down Podcast: USWNT Can Celebrate All it Wants; Tech Talk with Dave Raibeck

In Episode Five, Chase Senior explains why he has no problem with the United States women’s national soccer team celebrating goals or running up the score. In fact, the players have earned it and they’re a joy to watch. After all, they’ve been working their entire lives for this moment!

(16:20) Then, Chase is joined by Frackville, Schuylkill County native, Dave Raibeck. Dave works in the aerospace industry for the Spaceship Company – a sister company of Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson. For a living, Dave works on rockets

Topics Chase and Dave discuss include:

-How far away are we from trips to space becoming widely commercialized?

-When will autonomous/electric cars rule the world?

-How soon until WiFi is accessed everywhere?

-Will cable last another five years?

Newswatch 16 caught up with Dave last month when he came back to speak to students at Schuylkill Technology Center. You can watch that story here.

