ATF Agents at Home near Harveys Lake

Posted 6:58 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, June 17, 2019

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- ATF agents and local authorities were at a home near Harveys Lake Monday afternoon.

Dallas Township Police and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all spotted at the place along Kunkle-Alderson Road.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire earlier in the afternoon before officers arrived. They also claim they saw one man in handcuffs on the porch.

An officer tells Newswatch 16 this investigation is ongoing, but he would not say if anyone is in custody or why authorities were at the home in Luzerne County.

