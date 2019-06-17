ATF Agents at Home near Harveys Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- ATF agents and local authorities were at a home near Harveys Lake Monday afternoon.

Dallas Township Police and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all spotted at the place along Kunkle-Alderson Road.

ATF INVESTIGATION: Dallas Township Police tells us they are in the middle of an active investigation with ATF Police at a home near Harveys Lake. Neighbors tell us they heard gunfire and saw a man in handcuffs. Police told neighbors they are not in any danger @WNEP pic.twitter.com/KvduefgkU9 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) June 17, 2019

Neighbors say they heard gunfire earlier in the afternoon before officers arrived. They also claim they saw one man in handcuffs on the porch.

An officer tells Newswatch 16 this investigation is ongoing, but he would not say if anyone is in custody or why authorities were at the home in Luzerne County.