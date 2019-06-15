Murder Suicide in Bradford County Leaves Four Dead

State Police in Bradford County are looking for the reason behind a murder suicide that left four dead.

The bodies were found yesterday on Gooseneck Road in Wyalusing.  It happened in the late morning to late afternoon hours.

State Police believe Jesse Northrup killed Edwin Bidlack, Candy Bidlack and Johnnie Johnson before taking his own life.  All were shot to death, and the bodies were found in separate places in the home.

According to authorities, “motivation for the crime is part of an on-going investigation.”

There will be autopsies.  The Bradford County coroner has not said when that will happen.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • Harold Smith

    Why will there be autopsies? Why, in an open and shut case, where the cause and manner of death are known and the shooter is dead (so there is nobody to prosecute) do we need to spend thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money on pointless and unnecessary autopsies?

