Flour Sold at Walmart and Target Nationwide is Being Recalled Due to E. Coli Concerns

Thousands of cases of unbleached all-purpose flour are being voluntarily recalled due to E. coli concerns.

That’s nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur Flour.

According to the FDA’s website, ADM Milling Co. notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

None of the reported illnesses have been connected to the product.

It is only being pulled from shelves as a precaution.

The select five-pound bags of the unbleached all-purpose flour were distributed to retailers nationwide including Target and Walmart.

King Arthur says the recalled products have six specific lot codes and three best used by dates.

The affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 — LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 — LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 — LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

Anyone who has bought the flour is asked not to use them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

“Consumer safety is our top priority, and therefore, we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour to prevent potential illnesses. We are committed to educating and reminding consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat, and anything made with flour must be baked before eating,” according to the company’s press release.

There are many strains of the bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli). Most strains are harmless and live in the intestines of healthy humans and animals.

Some kinds of E. coli cause illness by producing Shiga toxin. People usually get sick two to eight days after ingesting the germ, the CDC says.

The symptoms of E. coli infections can include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some infections are mild, but others can be life-threatening.