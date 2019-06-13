Water Main Break Under Susquehanna River

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A boil water advisory for homes and businesses in Nescopeck remains in effect because of a water main break under the Susquehanna River.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania American Water said the break is in a 12-inch main on the Nescopeck side of the river.

Contractors and engineers are being brought in to begin repairs, which will include a coffer dam to remove water and expose the area of the break.

Pennsylvania American Water has no estimate on how long repairs will take and the boil water advisory remains in effect.

 

