Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Traffic had to be redirected after a Fed Ex truck got itself into a tight spot in Scranton.

Police say just before 1 p.m. Thursday the truck got wedged under a railroad bridge along North Main Avenue near the North Scranton Expressway.

The truck wasn't able to clear the bridge and crushed part of its roof.

No one was injured after the truck got stuck in Scranton.