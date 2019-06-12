This edition of Talkback 16 focuses on Governor Wolf's proposal to charge communities that rely on state police for protection. Most callers are against the proposed fee.
Talkback 16: State Police Protection Fee
-
Talkback 16: Gas Tax Money, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Junkyard Cleanup
-
Talkback 16: Scranton School Board, Police Chief Charged with Raping Child
-
Talkback 16: Dog Found in Suitcase, Cop Accused of Sexual Assault, Mueller Report
-
Talkback 16: NASCAR’s Doubleheader, Bump Stocks, Grant Money
-
-
Talkback 16: Tobacco Ban in Prisons, Picking up Trash, Giraffe
-
Brewing Company Releases Beer Inspired by Talkback 16
-
Governor Pushes for State Police Protection Fee
-
Talkback 16: Abortion Laws, Talkback Beer
-
Talkback 16: Police Shooting, PennDOT, Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback 16: President Trump’s Rally
-
Talkback 16: Graffiti, State Grants, Luke Perry
-
Talkback 16: Raising the Smoking Age, Potholes