Troopers: Man at Bar Left Children in Car with Loaded Gun

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is accused of leaving four children in a car with a loaded handgun while he drank inside a bar in Hazleton.

State police charged Ismael Dominguez, 50, of Mahanoy City, with four counts of child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say the kids were in the car for nearly an hour over the weekend outside the bar on West Broad Street.

Troopers say Dominguez was legally drunk and wanted to drive away, but he was taken into custody.