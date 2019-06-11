× Bridge Project to Begin in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Construction signs are lining part of Main Street in Stroudsburg as a long-term bridge project on the Main Street Bridge over Pocono Creek is set to begin on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a little bit inconvenient, but I hope it fixed the bridge whatever is wrong with it,” said Kyle Ohocinski, Stroudsburg.

The bridge is located between Waverly Drive and Elm Street.

According to PennDOT, contractors will replace the bridge deck, mill and pave the bridge roadway, and install new handicap-accessible curb ramps.

“If it gets it done, it gets it done, whatever. Every bridge and road needs fixing in East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg,” said Rebecca Stephens, East Stroudsburg.

The bridge work isn’t expected to be finished until November, a concern to some people who walk and drive in this area, because it’s taking place during the busy summer and fall seasons in the Poconos.

PennDOT officials say single lanes in both directions will remain open, though there will be a few times when only one direction will be open at a time.

Foot traffic will be restricted to the southern side of the bridge until the project is finished.

Kimberly Spence lives right near the construction. She hopes it doesn’t disrupt school traffic or those who walk.

“People in my neighborhood, they definitely walk, they don’t have vehicles like myself,” said Spence.