The Band Steele Writes Song About PA Roundabout ‘Tornaders’

Posted 10:34 am, June 10, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roundabout ‘tornaders’ strike again.  This time during an appearance by The Band Steele on a nationally-syndicated radio morning show.

Monday morning on The Ty Bentli Show, the band took part in the show’s popular #10MinuteTune segment.

The Band Steele was asked to create a song in ten minutes based on the subject matter of their choosing.  That subject – the Talkback 16 caller who blamed an apparent increase in Pennsylvania tornadoes on traffic roundabouts.

The song, creatively titled, “F-150s and F-5s” was then played live on-air and the show’s Facebook page.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

