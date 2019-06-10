The Band Steele Writes Song About PA Roundabout ‘Tornaders’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roundabout ‘tornaders’ strike again. This time during an appearance by The Band Steele on a nationally-syndicated radio morning show.

Monday morning on The Ty Bentli Show, the band took part in the show’s popular #10MinuteTune segment.

The Band Steele was asked to create a song in ten minutes based on the subject matter of their choosing. That subject – the Talkback 16 caller who blamed an apparent increase in Pennsylvania tornadoes on traffic roundabouts.

The song, creatively titled, “F-150s and F-5s” was then played live on-air and the show’s Facebook page.