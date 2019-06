Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELANO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people had to be rescued from a rolled vehicle after troopers say the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened on Interstate 81 north near the Delano exit around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to state police, the driver drifted off the road after falling asleep and hit a rock embankment. The vehicle then rolled across the northbound lanes and ended up on its roof in a ditch.

Four people in the car were flown to a hospital.