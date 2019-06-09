Heritage Day Held at Hanover Green Cemetery

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Some people took a trip back in time on Sunday in Luzerne County.

The board of directors for the Hanover Green Cemetery hosted its annual Heritage Day.

The event is a fundraiser where people can take tours of some of the cemeteries most famous historical inhabitants.

"There were revolutionary soldiers right here that fought with Washington that went up to the battle of Wyoming. You don't have to go far to find those stories of our own local patriots, and I think it's important for people to know this," said Jackie Keiser, Hanover Green historian.

The Heritage Day event was held on the anniversary of the cemetery's founding: June 9, 1776, making the spot in Luzerne County 243 years old.

