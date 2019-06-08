Volunteers Clean up Scranton Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A veteran's organization from Lackawanna County was at a cemetery in Scranton's west side on Saturday, taking care of graves they say have been neglected.

For the second year in a row, members of Veteran's Promise and their families worked to clean the cemetery on Washburn Street in west Scranton.

The cemetery is also where Hillary Clinton's parents, Hugh and Dorothy Rodham, are both buried.

Not only did volunteers cut unkept grass. They also replaced weathered American flags.

"This cemetery doesn't have any perpetual care for whatever reason, and we saw a great need and a lot of veterans laid to rest here," said Dave Ragan, Veteran's Promise.

"I don't mind doing anything like this if it is for a veteran. I am a veteran helping veterans," said Joe McCormick of Exeter.

"I don't think I could ask any more of them. I am so grateful for what they give back, not just with the cemetery cleanup, but everything they do for our great organization, and again, we are happy to do this because this is who we are," Ragan added.

McCormick served in the US Army and hopes this cemetery cleanup inspires others in the future.

"I would do anything I can for a veteran. I would hope when my time comes when I am buried, I hope someone would fill my footsteps and do the cemetery cleanup."

Fresh cut grass and new flags waving in the air symbolize a promise kept to honor veterans.