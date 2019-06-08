Man Charged After Police Chase

Posted 10:25 pm, June 8, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is facing a slew of charges in Luzerne County after leading police on a chase.

Hazleton police say they pulled over Steven Manna, 29, around 1 a.m. Saturday, but Manna sped off, nearly hitting two officers.

The chase led onto Interstate 81 and ended only after Manna's engine died. Police say Manna resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody along with two passengers.

Officers found heroin in Manna's possession.

Manna is facing drug charges as well as charges for fleeing. He's locked up in Luzerne County.

