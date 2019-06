Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People braved the heat Saturday to check out the annual Arts on Fire Festival at the Iron Furnaces on Cedar Avenue in Scranton.

The festival is a chance to look back at what life was like for immigrants working at the iron furnaces during the 1800s.

Admission was free for people to get an up close and personal look at blacksmiths creating art by the furnace in Scranton.