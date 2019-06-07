Free Concerts Planned along River in Wilkes-Barre

FREE CONCERTS Luzerne County announces that it will host its first FREE summer concert series #RockingtheRiver at the Millennium Circle along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre beginning July 12th! @wnep pic.twitter.com/dO1ZE5WzaS — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) June 7, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A series of free concerts is scheduled to begin next month along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials made the announcement Friday morning.

City and county agencies and local businesses are teaming up to put on the concerts, which will include rock, blues, and country musicians.

“We have a lot of very, very dedicated people who want to be involved. They just need a vehicle to do it. But now we’ve got Wilkes-Barre chamber, Wilkes-Barre city, we got Susquehanna Brewing Company, everybody’s coming together because they want to do a phenomenal event here,” said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Rockin’ The River summer concert series events are set for the Friday evenings of July 12, 19, and 26 at the Millennium Circle on the River Common along the Susquehanna River.