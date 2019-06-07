Free Concerts Planned along River in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 3:18 pm, June 7, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A series of free concerts is scheduled to begin next month along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials made the announcement Friday morning.

City and county agencies and local businesses are teaming up to put on the concerts, which will include rock, blues, and country musicians.

“We have a lot of very, very dedicated people who want to be involved. They just need a vehicle to do it. But now we’ve got Wilkes-Barre chamber, Wilkes-Barre city, we got Susquehanna Brewing Company, everybody’s coming together because they want to do a phenomenal event here,” said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Rockin’ The River summer concert series events are set for the Friday evenings of July 12, 19, and 26 at the Millennium Circle on the River Common along the Susquehanna River.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.