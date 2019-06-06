LIVE: Commemoration of 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Remembering D-Day in Scranton

Posted 6:47 am, June 6, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- As the nation stops to remember D-Day, we are hearing stories of people from right here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania who remember that day.

There are many stories to tell from veterans who were there on the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago to those who were here watching and waiting for word about their loved ones.

D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history. It's the battle many say won World War II.

In Scranton this week, we spoke with people who remember that time watching newsreels of the landing in movie theaters at the time.

One woman from the city's south side was living in New Jersey at the time.

She told us when news of the success hit home there was celebration.

"It was crazy. It just everybody was so excited and especially in Newark, you know? It was rampant, you know," said Geraldine Milliron of Scranton. "They were just so happy that the war was over."

We will be bringing you stories of D-Day veterans and those with memories of that day throughout the rest of this week right here on Newswatch 16.

