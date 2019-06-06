New Monument Dedicated to Veterans at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes University honored all veterans on the anniversary of D-Day with the dedication of a new monument.

A ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Court on the campus in Wilkes-Barre.

The Air Force ROTC Color Guard presented the colors and several people spoke at the ceremony about the sacrifice our veterans made especially World War II veterans.

"For those men and women, no cost was too great to defend the principles of liberty and freedom. Fighting alongside our allies they fought not just to win a war, but to build a better future," said Jonathan Kuiken.

The new Veterans Memorial Court located at the center of campus features plaques, benches and flags where students can relax and reflect.

