Contractor Sentenced for Bribes, Kickbacks

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A contractor who admitted to paying kickbacks for federal government contracts learned his punishment in court this week.

George Grassie of Covington Township was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and a $25,000 fine.

Grassie admitted in 2017 to paying bribes and kickbacks to get government contracts at two military bases in New Jersey.