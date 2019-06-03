× Two Dogs Rescued from Collapsing Building

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Two dogs were rescued from a building in Lycoming County that started to collapse last week.

Part of the apartment building along South Main Street in Jersey Shore collapsed early Friday.

10 people were forced out and some had to leave their pets behind.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 there might be three cats still living in one of the apartments.

The SPCA plans to go in Monday night to try to coax the cats out or set traps.

Pieces of the building continue to crumble, making it unsafe for residents to return in Lycoming County.