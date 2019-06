× Part of 147 to Close Overnight Throughout the Week in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 147 in Northumberland County is scheduled to close overnight.

PennDOT says crews will be placing the first steel girders on the east side of the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Bridge.

A section of Route 147 north of Northumberland is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Thursday night.