NASCAR Fans Pack into Pocono Raceway

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — NASCAR fans were ready to go at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.

The Pocono 400 drew a crowd to kick off race season here in Monroe County.

“I am here for the race this weekend. I got a pit pass and some autographs and I am hoping to see a great race and I am hoping it stays dry,” said Buck Strunk.

The weather was a concern for some NASCAR fans but any rain held off long enough to get the race in.

Joseph Materia from New York state comes to Pocono Raceway ever year. He’s curious to know how next year’s doubleheader is going to work.

“That is going to be very interesting. I am wondering if teams will bring two cars, four cars because you have multiple teams that could either race the same car the next day or will they go to a backup car,” asked Materia.

Besides the weather and next years doubleheader, fans here in the infield are also talking about how many people showed up to this June race.

“There are a lot more people than last year here. It’s great to see it,” said Nichi Titus Lickers.

This crew from Luzerne County had a great view of the track from this pickup truck platform.

“I love it, I love it. It’s a great turnout and I love seeing all the crowds here,” said Shelby Murren.

“It’s fun. I like how we all come together just to enjoy it all,” said Danielle Murren.