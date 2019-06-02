Investigation After Body Discovered in Monroe County

Posted 9:26 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37PM, June 2, 2019

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are investigating after a body was discovered over the weekend.

According to police, the body of Jeanette Sancho, 41 of Bushkill, was found Saturday in the area of Lower Lakeview Drive in Middle Smithfield Township.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 they are not releasing any other information at this time except that it is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg.

