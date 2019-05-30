× Wet Weather Dampens Summer Business

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The wet weather is getting old for a lot of folks in the Poconos looking to capitalize on the summer season.

The downpours didn’t last long but the rainy weather certainly put a damper on golf outings on this day at courses across our area, including at Paupack Hills Country Club near Hawley.

“The weather is impossible,” said golfer Ervin Kuczogi “This is not fair. It’s cold Tuesday. We’ve not had a good round yet, not a full crowd for Tuesday, since April, have not been able to play.”

Paupack Hills has a new owner and a lot has been done already in just a few months to improve the course and clubhouse. Now, the weather needs to cooperate.

“No one really wants to golf in the rain, cold, and mud. It’s a little sad but we’re hoping it gets nicer out,” said Paupack Hills’ Carrie Heuberger.

The unofficial start to summer has come and gone and while Memorial Day weekend was nice around Lake Wallenpaupack, a lot of business owners are hoping the rest of summer is not a repeat of last year when it was the rainiest year on record.

“No, we’re looking for sunny weather, bring a lot more people out,” said Wilsonville Campground’s Amy Hopkins.

The folks at Wilsonville Campground on the lake say the holiday weekend was better than expected — lots of sun. The busy season is about to get underway and the key is that sunshine.

“If they see sun, people will come.”

From the links to the lake, the hope is that this season’s weather is just right.