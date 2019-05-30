× Shining The Light On Running In The Dark

With so many distractions behind the wheel these days, running or walking in the dark is even more dangerous.

Now that warmer weather is upon us, many in our area are heading out earlier or later to get in their exercise.

To help you stand out and stay safe when making that dash in the dark, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with a group of runners in Scranton.

The running group CINAO (Can’t Is Not An Option) along with The Mighty Milers, a young group of runners at Neil Armstrong Elementary in Scranton, offered some rules of the road to stay safe.

Tips For Running/Walking In The Dark:

Wear reflective gear (things like Noxgear featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning or Night Tech Gear)

Run Against Traffic

Carry An ID (also include emergency contacts with your ID to help first responders contact your loved ones should you be involved in an accident)

Keep Music Low or Ditch Headphones so you’re more aware of your surroundings including traffic and strangers.

Bring a Cellphone for Emergencies.

Run a Familiar Route

To learn more about the running group CINAO or The Mighty Milers, contact Frank Swaha at 570-877-9087.