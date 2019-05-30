× Rain Dampens Fun at the Fair in Two Communities

SCRANTON, Pa. — This week’s unrelenting rain put a damper on two communities in Lackawanna County.

The first ever Lackawanna County Heritage Fair in Scranton and Queen City Days in Olyphant were both hurt by the bad weather.

For Olyphant’s carnival, the weather wasn’t the only drawback.

It’s difficult enough to turn a profit on a rainy day, but folks at Queen City days had competition for the first time ever this week with the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair.

Josh Tucker braved the bad weather with his son. He’s been cutting trees all week in Lackawanna County that were damaged by the tornado.

“There’s nobody here, but with the weather, I don’t blame them. I was out doing storm work over the last couple of days. We’re just spending some time together and trying to enjoy it,” Tucker said.

Even though the rain put a damper on things for the second day of the fair. It was still better than the first.

“There ended up being enough thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings that they evacuated everybody yesterday. It’s not that bad yet today! We’ll see where it goes. Hopefully, it gets better,” Sarah Piccini, a vendor with the Lackawanna Historical Society said.

The fair also has a variety of vendors indoors.

“Even with this weather, we’re still seeing 60 or 70 people coming in this afternoon, which is surprisingly good given the fact that it’s raining right now,” Armand Olivetti of the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair said.

The rain also changed things at Queen City days in Olyphant. Organizers needed to move the rides from the soggy grass into the parking lot.

“Our rides they got stuck in the field over here, they were sinking. So we had to move them into the parking area here and that took all of our parking spots away,” John Sedlak of Queen City Days said.

“It’s slowing it down dramatically. It’s depressing people. People don’t want to come out in the mud, they don’t want to play in the rain. They don’t want to do nothing,” Tom Bosak, a vendor with Bosak’s Choice Meats, said.

Queen City Days has been raising money for the Eureka Hose Company in Olyphant for eight years now. Organizers are worried the competing county fair and the rain will hurt their bottom line.

“The rain is scary, we can’t do anything about that but the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair, they stole some of our vendors. This year and everything, wish them a lot of luck, but I wish they didn’t run it the same week as ours,” Sedlak said.

Organizers from both events are keeping their fingers crossed that Friday’s sunshine will make up for two days of rain.