Man Charged After Deadly Bar Fight in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fight outside a bar last month.

Police say Jay Moyer, 36 of Middleburg, got into a fight with Brian Cox outside a bar in Sunbury which resulted in Cox falling and hitting his head.

Cox died earlier this month from injuries sustained in the fight.

Moyer is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other related charges in Northumberland County.