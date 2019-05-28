Luzerne County Manager to Propose Spending Plan

Posted 7:34 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, May 28, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Taxpayers could learn about some big money projects in Luzerne County.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri will propose his 2020 through 2022 capital plan to county council Tuesday night.

The agenda calls for spending $2 million on several projects.

The proposal does not include the state-mandated voting machine upgrade or the 9-1-1 emergency radio communication system upgrade.

Instead, it focuses on security and infrastructure upgrades --the purchase and installation of more security cameras for county buildings, upgrades to the county parkade access tower, and a parking structure on Water Street that is need of repair.

That proposed capital budget will be presented on Tuesday, May 28, at 6 p.m. during the council meeting.

That budget will automatically go into effect on September 1 if the council does not vote to approve or amend it.

