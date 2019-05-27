Man Dead After ATV Crash in Luzerne County

Posted 7:40 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39AM, May 27, 2019

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an ATV crash early Monday morning in Luzerne County.

Troopers say Michael Jensen, 45, was traveling on Oley Valley Road near Freeland when he lost control rolling the ATV just before 3:30 a.m.

That man from the Philadelphia area was taken to the hospital where he later died.

1 Comment

