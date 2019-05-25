× Unkempt Cemetery in Lackawanna County Causes Concern

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The sound of lawnmowers and weed whackers could be heard throughout Abington Hills Cemetery in South Abington Township.

Only it wasn’t the groundskeeper. Instead, it was families cutting tall grass around headstones.

Before families could spruce up the final spot for their loved ones they had to use lawn equipment to clear the area.

“It is just not maintained it is not very respectful whoever is taking care of the cemetery to have it in the condition that it is in,” said Brian Pallman of Clarks Summit.

“I stop here about twice a week. My parents and my brothers, we have like 10 lots up in C, and they way this cemetery is being taken care of is horrendous,” said Rita Stravinskas of Taylor.

Military grave markers and American flags could be lost in the tall grass.

Bags of trash could be seen around the cemetery as well as knocked over headstones.

“I was surprised when I pull in and I could tell it wasn’t mowed or taken care of for Memorial Day. I was hoping that wouldn’t be the conditions here but I guess I should’ve brought more tools with me today,” said Kara Deutsch.

Brian Pallman has more than four generations of families buried at this cemetery in Lackawanna County.

“I don’t know what to say. I mean the way they are mowing, a lot of it has not been mowed. I understand that it is wet but there are other cemeteries that haven’t been maintained,” said Pallman.

The owner of Abington Hills Cemetery blames the wet weather and says his crews are understaffed.