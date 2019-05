Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A popular attraction in the Scranton area is set to reopen this weekend.

The David Wenzel Treehouse at Nay Aug Park has been off-limits since 2017 when an engineer noticed that the trees supporting the treehouse were dying.

Repairs have been completed and the treehouse will reopen to the public on Saturday.

A rededication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.