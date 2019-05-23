× Honoring Fred Rogers by Celebrating 143 Day

HONESDALE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf declared this 143rd day of the year a day for acts of kindness to honor the late Fred Rogers’ legacy across the state.

The star of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” used the numbers 143 as a code to mean, “I love you.”

I’ve proclaimed today to be 1-4-3 Day, Pennsylvania’s first statewide day of kindness. As governor, I’ve met countless Pennsylvanians. And I know we’re genuinely nice people. Join me in spreading love today and seeing just how far a little kindness can go. #143DayInPA https://t.co/zb2PFUSUGG — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 23, 2019

It could be as simple as letting an elderly person cross Main Street in Honesdale, or like Jeff George volunteering spare time to touch up a wall mural on 7th Street.

May 23 is a day to show kindness in the commonwealth in honor of Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers.

“It helps out the town,” said George. “We are kind of a tourist destination and to have artwork in the street that everyone can enjoy is just a plus for tourism.”

Just down the street at Bloom Gifts, Maryann Corey uses all the money from her shop to help families battling cancer.

“There is not really anyone that has not been touched by cancer in this world today and we really cannot change their diagnosis, but we can make the time that they have here better,” Corey said.

Governor Tom Wolf declared May 23 as 143 Day. The numbers stand for “I love you.”

Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers used the code on his television show “Mister Rogers’s Neighborhood.”

Now on the 143rd day of the year, Governor Wolf encourages acts of kindness to inspire people around the world.

“It is exciting to me to celebrate doing kindness because that is who Fred was. Sometimes it begins with listening. We want to go to action right away but we need to start by listening what do people need,” said Charles Lavallee from Variety – The Children’s Charity.

Acts of kindness can be anything from helping paint a mural to helping someone battling with cancer. It could also be just saying hello.

Charles Lavallee is part of Variety — A Children’s Charity. The group has a program that provides kids with disabilities customized bikes.

Lavallee said he knew Fred Rogers personally from a church they both attended.

“We are demonstrating in Luzerne County 143 Day kindness to ten kids who have never ridden a bike, and a great example of Fred Rogers and all he did.

And remember, acts of kindness don’t have to end on the 143rd day of the year; they can happen every day of the year.