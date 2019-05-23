Carolyn Kieger Penn State Women’s basketball coach

Posted 6:41 pm, May 23, 2019, by

Carolyn Kieger took over a dormant Women's basketball program at her Alma Mater Marquette five seasons ago and got her team in the NCAA tournament the past three seasons.  Kieger hopes to do the same with the Lady Lions who only won 12 games last season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

