Off-Duty New York Firefighter Attacked by Teens After Defending Elderly Couple: Police

NEW YORK — An off-duty FDNY firefighter was attacked after he defended an elderly couple from a group of teens in New York City Saturday morning, police said.
Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the firefighter, 38, intervened after witnessing a group of teenagers harassing an elderly couple in the vicinity of 86th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
One of the teens sucker-punched the man from behind and pushed him to the ground, then the group repeatedly struck and stomped the man's head and body, according to police.
The victim suffered a concussion to his head and broken teeth, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The group wanted for questioning in connection to the attack are described as three females and three males between 15 and 17 years old.
The victim is now at home recovering.
6 comments
Jeff Woehrle
I see these teens all have something in common…
.
.
.
…they are all wearing sneakers.
lickerblisters
Coming to a town near us. Isn’t that right Wilkesbarre?
fortisveritas
Sharpton, Jackson, and Darkhorse will be silent on this. But if a Good Samaritan came along and dropped one of these savages in their tracks there would be bus loads coming in for the protests this weekend. So tell me, what did the FDNY FF do to deserve the beating he got?
Bob Stevens
He “dinnit gib no respek” to their right to harass, assault, and rob people
Jim hacky (@HackyJim)
He must have been a whit man because they didn’t mention color again !
Lisa Marshinski
uh huh