Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of two people who pleaded guilty to a deadly crash in Lackawanna County has been sentenced.

Sondra Seidita will spend 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail.

Investigators say Seidita and Jan Roman-Marina were street racing in October 2017 along Route 632 in Scott Township when Roman-Marina's vehicle hit a utility pole.

Roman-Marina's passenger, Ryan Motsavage, of Olyphant, was killed.

Roman-Marina has not yet been sentenced.