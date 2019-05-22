× Clock Tower Back In Business In Weatherly

WEATHERLY, Pa. — If you look up in Weatherly, chances are you’ll see the clock tower high above the Mrs. Charles M. Schwab School in Carbon County.

The former school has been perched high on the corner of Main and Spring Streets in the borough since the early 1900s. The clock tower high above the Schwab school hasn’t worked for decades until the people of Weatherly stepped up.

“It is disheartening the fact that it has been in the state that it is in, encouraging because something positive happens and you can what it has going to be again,” said Charlie Palermo.

Palermo heads the Schwab School Restoration Project. He says repair cost are in the thousands.

The hands and faces of the clock that were worn down over a century were replaced by a nearby clock company.

Borough officials say the clock tower hasn’t worked for more than 20 years, and now that it is up and running, people say it adds to their sense of pride. Palermo graduated from the school in the late 1970s.

“If I am half the man I think I am, in addition to my parents, I think what went on in that building there helped form me as a man,” added Palermo.

“I think it is the example of the light that is coming back to school, a lot of people think of that school as the lady on the hill,” said Connors.

Mayor Tom Connors says the former school could end up as a community center once repairs are complete.

“I am excited, the fact that the bell is going to ring for the first time in 20 plus years the clock is now on time working,” said Connors.

Officials in Weatherly plan to ring the bell at the former school at noon this Memorial Day.