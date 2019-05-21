Republican Fred Keller Wins in Special Election in PA 12th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Fred Keller has declared victory in the special election to replace Rep. Tom Marino in Pennsylvania's 12th District.

Keller is a Pennsylvania State Representative who just began his fifth term in office.

The day before the election, President Donald Trump visited Lycoming County to drum up support for Keller.

Keller faced Democrat Marc Friedenberg.

Keller will serve out the remainder of Rep. Tom Marino’s term in the U.S. House 12th District which doesn’t expire until January 2021.

Marino, a Republican who easily won re-election to a fifth term in the U.S. House 12th District in the fall of 2018, resigned in January.

The 12th District covers all or parts of 15 counties, stretching from Susquehanna County in the east to Potter County in the west and the New York State line all the way to Perry County in the south.

CLICK HERE for the latest election results and more.