TOWANDA, Pa. -- A babysitter has admitted endangering children she was supposed to be caring for in Bradford County.

Shyann Hills pleaded guilty Tuesday to abusing a 7 year old and a 9 year old last year at a home in Rome.

State police say over the course of six days Hills, along with Jakayo Frye, beat and starved the children and made them drink their own urine.

Hills faces up to 14 years in prison.

Frye was sentenced to two to nine years in prison in March.

