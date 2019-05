× Crowds Ready to Rally with President Trump

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people are waiting for President Donald Trump’s arrival in Lycoming County.

The president is expected in Montoursville in a couple hours as some supporters showed up first thing this morning to see him.

This is the first presidential visit to Lycoming County in nearly 20 years and there is a big crowd already gathered at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville anxious to welcome him.