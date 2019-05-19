Widespread Destruction Left in Wake of Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the northern tier to the Poconos, many homes and businesses are without power after powerful storms brought down trees all over the area.

A tornado warning just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday put northeastern and central Pennsylvania on high alert. With strong winds and heavy rains, a large tree came crashing down on a home near Towanda in Bradford County. A woman was inside at the time and didn't want to talk on camera, but she said the wind picked up and all of a sudden the tree was inside the back of the home.

“We went up on the roof to check the stability of the house. Three quarters of the roof is smashed in, so we are calling the house unsafe for occupancy at this time,” explained Chief Josh Gardner, Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department.

Gardner says storms like this cause damage that can sometimes get in the way of emergency crews doing their job.

“It’s powerlines. We’ve got to make sure there is no powerlines involved. Obviously, we don’t want anyone getting electrocuted. Traffic, if it’s across the road. If it’s into a house, is it stable?” said Gardner.

In Luzerne County, a tree fell across Huntsville Idetown Road in Lehman Township landing on a pickup truck. Officials say the driver suffered minor injuries. The tree also brought down power lines, but homes weren't affected.

A rock slide closed part of Route 11 in Northumberland County. Our cameras found rocks and trees sliding down the bank. The road has since reopened.

In Wilkes-Barre, a family on Mallery Place was trapped inside their home after a tree came down in their yard, blocking their front door and taking the power with it. A vehicle was also damaged by the falling tree. No one was injured.

In Monroe County, a tree came down on a camper at Maple Rock Campsites in Pocono Township near Tannersville. Officials say a woman inside was able to get out safely. Another camper was also damaged by a fallen tree.

At last check, thousands of homes and businesses are still without power.

