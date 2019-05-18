Family Helping Others Experiencing Tragedy

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A family from Luzerne County is turning their own tragedy into an opportunity to help others.

The Kolbeck family and their charity Angels Like Addison hosted a fundraising event at Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The charity is in memory of their daughter Addison who was stillborn.

“We are trying to raise awareness and raise funds to help other people who experience it, help them pay for funeral costs because we couldn't be discharged from the hospital until we picked a funeral home,” explained Reba Kolbeck, Addison’s mother.

This was the first year for the Angels Like Addison bowling event.

Organizers say participants took up more than half of the lanes at the bowling alley in Wilkes-Barre.

