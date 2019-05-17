One Talkback 16 caller says something that happened on Newswatch 16 This Morning that really made her day. Other callers say there are bigger worries on the roads for motorcycle riders than grass clippings. We begin with the harsh reactions to the story of a man who authorities say beat his pet chihuahua.
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, High-speed Chases
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Eyesore
-
Talkback 16: Junkyard Cleanup
-
Talkback 16: The End of Three Mile Island, Rainy Mother’s Day
-
Talkback 16: Cafeteria Worker Accused of Shooting BB Gun at Kids, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Biden’s Bid for President, Mismatched Outfits
-
-
Talkback 16: Taste Test, Joe’s Shirt
-
Talkback 16: Same Old News, Child Abuse Cases
-
Talkback 16: Backyard Train, Hashtag or Pound Sign
-
Talkback 16: Preventing Forest Fires, Ally’s Coats
-
Talkback 16: Scranton School Board, Police Chief Charged with Raping Child
-
-
Talkback 16: Winter Storm Wrap-up, Animal Shelter Volunteer, Marijuana Legalization
-
Talkback 16: Testing Truck Drivers, Backyard Visitor
-
Talkback 16: Bear Cam, Homeless Shelter