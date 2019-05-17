Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, High-speed Chases

Posted 6:20 pm, May 17, 2019, by

One Talkback 16 caller says something that happened on Newswatch 16 This Morning that really made her day. Other callers say there are bigger worries on the roads for motorcycle riders than grass clippings. We begin with the harsh reactions to the story of a man who authorities say beat his pet chihuahua.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.