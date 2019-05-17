Montoursville Prepares to Welcome President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- There's a lot of excitement in Lycoming County as supporters of President Trump prepare to welcome him to Montoursville on Monday.

Thousands of people are expected at the rally when the president stops at the Williamsport Regional Airport.

Police in Montoursville tell us roughly 10,000 people are expected to show up for the president's event.

President Trump's rally begins at 7 p.m. on Monday but we've already started seeing people preparing to welcome our president.

A tent selling President Trump merchandise is a few blocks away from the Williamsport Regional Airport.

We spoke with supporters anxiously awaiting the president's arrival

"Like big time overnight. you know? Only for a minute, but it's going to be cool," said Rodney Bennett.

"So excited to see Trump come in. It's going to be thousands and thousands of people here. I mean there are going to be road jams all over. Everybody is coming from different counties," Larry Frey said.

Montoursville Area School District will be closed on Monday and at least one street in the borough will be closed to prevent potential damage to school district property.

The Montoursville Police Department has put out a list of prohibited items for people planning to make the trip.

No travel mugs, coolers, chairs, backpacks, or other bags will be allowed inside the gates. People will be allowed to bring a clear plastic factory-filled water bottle.

Kathy Shipton's family owns Frankie's Subs in Montoursville. The place is preparing to feed crowds of people.

"We kind of waited for the last couple of days to see what was going to take place and we are ready for them, lots of food," Shipton said.

With thousands expected to get into the event, people can park at the Lycoming Mall starting at 9 a.m. and catch a shuttle bus to the airport. The shuttles will be running all day before and after the event.

Click here for tickets to the event.