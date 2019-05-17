× Lackawanna County D.A. Asks Judge to Close Castle Club

SCRANTON, Pa. — After a deadly shooting outside the Castle after-hours club in Scranton, the Lackawanna County district attorney is asking a judge to close the place for a year.

District attorney Mark Powell filed an injunction Thursday to force the Castle to close for up to a year, citing police calls and concerns neighboring businesses have for their safety.

A hearing between the D.A.’s office and the club owner later this month could lead to an agreement on the future of the business.

Parker Palermo, 20, of Scranton died from a gunshot wound outside the Castle on North Main Avenue early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Two others were injured by gunfire in the shooting.