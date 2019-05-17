× A Tribute To Our Military: Scranton Prepares To Honor The Armed Forces

Armed Forces Day is tomorrow, Saturday, May 18.

To pay tribute to our area’s military, a parade and patriotic 5K are on tap in the city of Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted both events on Friday.

Armed Forces Day celebrates the men and women who are currently serving our country. It was President Truman who helped create Armed Forces Day. The holiday dates back to 1949.

PARADE INFO:

Saturday’s parade starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Scranton.

It includes a number of bands, local veterans’ associations, and military groups.

Learn more about the parade here! The emcee of this year’s parade is Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

The parade route begins at the Gino Merli Center on Penn Avenue, heads south at Penn Avenue, east on Lackawanna Avenue, passes The Marketplace at Steamtown, turns north on North Washington Avenue, and ends at the grandstand at Courthouse Square.

RACE INFO:

There’s is also a 5K race and 1-mile walk. It’s called the “Helping Hometown Heroes.” The race begins at 9:30 a.m.

Although online registration is closed, you can sign up Saturday morning in person on Scranton’s Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Registration the day of the race is $25.00 for both the 5K and 1-mile walk.

Money raised benefits the Keystone Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to helping post 9/11 veterans in Pennsylvania. The group provides them with everything from paying rent to buying appliances. Head here for more information on the race!