16 To The Rescue: Ariel

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ariel is a 7-to-8-year-old bulldog mix at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale. Her former owner has medical problems and brought Ariel here because she couldn't care for her anymore.

Ariel is a little different from other dogs.

"She's got straight leg syndrome. It doesn't bother her at all, she doesn't know any different. She's a happy little girl," said shelter worker Jennifer McCarville.

Ariel was born with the condition and can do almost anything that other dogs can do.

"You would never know she has an issue. She doesn't let it stop her. She still runs, she plays."

Despite the happy face, Ariel is feeling strained at the shelter.

"Shelter life is really stressful for her," McCarville said. "She sees the other dogs and hears the other dogs and it's kind of getting to her a little bit."

Ariel will need to be the one and only in her future home.

"One that she's by herself. No animals," McCarville advised. "No small kids because she does have a tendency to get up rough and knock some other kids over, but just no other pets."

She'll also need special food.

"She also has an overactive bladder so she's on a urinary food that is prescribed by a doctor."

Workers say Ariel is resilient.

"Look past what she has. If you can look past what she has and see who she is, she'd be an awesome dog for anyone to have."

If you're interested in adopting Ariel, get more information here.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com