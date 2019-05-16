× Police: Two in Custody, Two on the Run After Drug Ring Bust in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — Two people are locked up and police in Columbia County are searching for two others after they busted up a drug ring.

Police say Charles Hess Sr., 56, and Charles Hess Jr., 29 of Berwick, are both facing charges after police executed a search warrant of their home along North Market Street in Berwick.

According to police, both men allegedly sold heroin and methamphetamines from the home.

Police are looking for Damon Magnuson and Zachary Parker. Officials tell Newswatch 16 Magnuson and Parker will be facing intent to deliver and other related charges.

Authorities warn that Magnuson and Parker are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Berwick.